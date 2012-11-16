Matthew McBride wins Nov 2012 ONS Challenge Award
Matthew McBride, an undergraduate chemistry major at Drexel University working in the Bradley Laboratory, was awarded the November 2012 Open Notebook Science Challenge Award sponsored by the Royal Society of Chemistry. ChemSpider founder Antony Williams presented Matt the award on behalf of the RSC. Matt is exploring the synthesis and solubility characteristics of dibenzalacetone derivatives.
