Friday, November 16, 2012

Matthew McBride wins Nov 2012 ONS Challenge Award

Matthew McBride, an undergraduate chemistry major at Drexel University working in the Bradley Laboratory, was awarded the November 2012 Open Notebook Science Challenge Award sponsored by the Royal Society of Chemistry.  ChemSpider founder Antony Williams presented Matt the award on behalf of the RSC. Matt is exploring the synthesis and solubility characteristics of dibenzalacetone derivatives.

posted by Jean-Claude Bradley @ Friday, November 16, 2012

