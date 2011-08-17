Google Apps Scripts Workshop at Drexel University
Andrew Lang will be in Philadelphia next week and we will be running a workshop on Leveraging Google Spreadsheets with Scripts for Research and Teaching. Now that our institution is no longer providing Microsoft Office for students in the fall term, it seems like a good time to explore converting some assignments and projects relying on Excel to freely available Google Spreadsheets. (Resources available here)
Andrew Lang (Department of Mathematics at Oral Roberts University) and Jean-Claude Bradley (Department of Chemistry at Drexel University) will host a workshop on Google Apps Scripts from 10:30 to 12:00 on Tuesday August 23, 2011 at the Hagerty Library in room L13C. They will demonstrate how users with no programming experience can easily add functions and drop-down menus to a Google Spreadsheet. Some chemistry examples will be detailed, such as inter-converting compound identifiers (common name, SMILES, CAS number, etc.) and reporting properties (melting points, solubility, density, etc.) with a single click. Participants are encouraged to suggest applications in other fields to explore during the workshop.
