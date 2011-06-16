My talk at SLA on Trust in Science and Open Melting Point Collections
On June 14 and 15, 2011 I attended the Special Libraries Association conference and made presentations on two panels on the role of trust in science with a case-study of the Open Melting Point collections that Andrew Lang, Antony Williams and I have been assembling and curating.
The first panel was on the "International Year of Chemistry: Perils and Promises of Modern Communication in the Sciences". My colleague Laurence Souder from the Department of Culture and Communications at Drexel presented on "Trust in Science and Science by Blogging", using as an example the NASA press release on arsenic replacing phosphorus in bacteria and subsequent controversy taking place in the blogosphere. (see post in Scientific American blog today)
Watch Lawrence Souder's presentation screencast and slides.
The second panel was on "New Forms of Scholarly Communications in the Sciences". Don Hagen from the National Technical Information Service presented on "NTIS Focus on Science and Data: Open and Sustainable Models for Science Information Discovery" and Dorothea Salo discussed the evolving role of libraries and institutional repositories on scholarly communication and archiving.
Watch Don Hagen's presentation screencast and slides.
My own slides and screencast from the second panel are available below:
