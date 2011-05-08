Collaboration using Open Notebook Science in Academia book chapter
I am very pleased to report that the book chapter that I co-wrote with Andrew Lang, Steve Koch and Cameron Neylon is now available online: Collaboration using Open Notebook Science in Academia. This is the 25th chapter of Collaborative Computational Technologies for Biomedical Research, edited by Sean Ekins, Maggie Hupcey, Antony Williams and Alpheus Bingham.
Our chapter provides some fairly detailed examples of how Open Notebook Science can be used to enhance collaboration between researchers from both similar or distant fields. It also suggests certain paths towards machine/human collaboration in science. Hopefully it will encourage researchers who have an interest in Open Science to experiment with some of the tools and strategies mentioned.
I am also grateful to Wiley for choosing our chapter as the free online sample for the book!
