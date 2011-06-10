Open Melting Points on iPhone via MMDS
As Alex Clark explained on his blog Cheminformatics 2.0, both predicted and experimental melting points from our Open Data collection are now available on iPhones via his MMDS webservices protocol.
Although the app is not free, the web service (#7 from our collection) that Andrew Lang and Alex created for this purpose is Open and available for anyone to use. It reads an XML formatted molfile and returns the average measured melting point, predicted melting point, SMILES, CSID and a link to the ChemSpider entry.
