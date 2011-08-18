Patrick Ndungu talk at Drexel on Nanotechnology
One of my former Ph. D. students, Patrick Ndungu (now at University of KwaZulu Natal, South Africa) will be speaking at Drexel University on Friday August 19, 2011 at 12:30 in Disque 109.
Some Interesting Perspectives on the Integration of Nanomaterials with Energy and Water Treatment Technologies
As part of various key concerns in a developing economy, clean energy and access to potable water are an integral part of most strategic visions for sustainable socio-economic development. Of particular interest is the search for greener energy solutions that includes R&D into hydrogen energy technologies, and devices that utilize solar energy. Whilst clean water concerns centre on indigenous, cost-effective, and relatively simple technologies that can be easily deployed in remote or off-grid areas. Within this framework, this presentation will look at the evolution of a select body of work that has focused on the integration of carbon Nanomaterials into systems for hydrogen storage, fuel cells, and photo-catalytic materials for water treatment.
