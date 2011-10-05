MiniSymposium Bradley Lab 2011
I recently presented a 15 minute summary of the current research in my lab on September 29, 2011 at the Drexel University Department of Chemistry Faculty Mini-Symposium. The main project discussed was the Open Melting Point Collection done in collaboration with Andrew Lang and Antony Williams. Work by Evan Curtin is also shown, demonstrating the application of melting point and solubility in reaction design. I'll discuss this imine synthesis project in more detail later but Evan's experiments are listed in the notebook.
MiniSymp2011 Bradley
